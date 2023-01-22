Look: New Trade Destination Emerges For Aaron Rodgers Next Season

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Roughly two weeks removed from the Green Bay Packers' season-ending loss to the Detroit Lions, fans are still seeking clarity on Aaron Rodgers' future.

On a Pat McAfee Show appearance, Rodgers seemed to indicate plans to play in 2023- whether it would be for Green Bay or another club. And yesterday, Adam Schefter reported that a trade involving Rodgers was looking like a "very realistic scenario."

Today, a report from ESPN's Jeremy Fowler will continue to add fuel to Rodgers trade speculation.

That's right: On Sunday's edition of SportsCenter, Fowler cited the New York Jets as a team that could make a play for the future Hall of Famer. The reporter expounded on this development.

"It's very early, but we know that Aaron Rodgers does not want a rebuilding situation," Fowler said. "You look at a team like the Jets: The expectation is they're going to scour the earth for a new quarterback potentially...They're not rebuilding anymore, they're probably ready to win."

Quite a bit to unpack from Fowler's reporting. While coach Robert Saleh stood behind young quarterback Zach Wilson toward the end of this season, Fowler seems convinced the team will cut ties with Wilson and seek a new QB.

And while the Jets stumbled to a 7-10 finish on the season, Saleh and company have solid internal pieces to build a contender. If the team hadn't competed behind the quarterback play of Wilson, Mike White, and Joe Flacco, their sub-.500 season may have looked much different.

The Jets certainly won't be alone in vying for his services, but the team is an interesting presence in Rodgers' offseason trade rumors.