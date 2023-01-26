Look: New York Jets Fuel Aaron Rodgers Speculation With Latest Hire

The New York Jets today made a splash by hiring Nathaniel Hackett as the team's new offensive coordinator. It's a transaction that may impact more players than the ones currently on the Jets' roster.

Football fans most recently saw Hackett coach the struggling Denver Broncos, eventually being fired after 15 games and replaced by Jerry Rosburg. But prior to that, he was the offensive coordinator of the Green Bay Packers. And during his time with the organization, Hackett formed a bond with Aaron Rodgers.

Matt Schneidman of The Athletic unearthed a video of Rodgers discussing Hackett from the 2020 season.

"Hackett's been a really important part of our culture change and our success on offense," Rodgers began. "I love him. I hope he doesn't go anywhere unless I do."

Strong words from one of the most talked-about players in the NFL at the moment. A near-consensus seems to have formed that Rodgers will play again in 2023, but for a team other than the Packers.

The Jets have been a team tied to Rodgers, as recently as Tuesday when the future Hall-of-Famer praised the Jets' offense on The Pat McAfee Show.

As Connor Hughes of SNY tweeted, the Jets' acquisition of Hackett is sensible for the team's current structure. But if it leads to New York picking up Aaron Rodgers, the signing would be brilliant.

"Jets first linked to Hackett after LaFleur's parting. Didn't seem smart after what happened in Denver. I dug some on that. Dysfunctional doesn't begin to describe Broncos- it had nothing to do with the HC. This is a very good hire. If it means Aaron Rodgers? Incredible."