Look: NFL Announces Five Teams Will Play International Games In 2023

The NFL announced on Thursday the five teams set to play in the 2023 International Games.

The Buffalo Bills, Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs, New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans will each play a game abroad during the 2023 regular season. Their opponents for the matchups have not yet been determined.

London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will host one Bills game and one Titans game, while the Jaguars will return to Wembley Stadium as a part of their multi-year deal to play in the United Kingdom.

Both Buffalo and Tennessee will play in London for a second time. The Bills played there in 2015, when they lost to the Jaguars 34-31 at Wembley Stadium. The Titans suited up against the Los Angeles Chargers at Wembley Stadium in 2018 and lost in a tight one, 20-19.

The Jaguars are familiar with the 10+ hour travel day, having played in London nine times, with the 2023 game marking their landmark 10th matchup in the city.

The Chiefs and Patriots will suit up for a game each in Germany. The NFL will announce which particular cities and stadiums will host the contests later this year.

Details of the dates, matchups and kickoff times will be confirmed when the full 2023 schedule is announced.