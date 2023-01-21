Look: NFL Fans Are Stunned By Adam Schefter's Latest Aaron Rodgers Report

© Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

For the third year in a row, there's drama surrounding whether star quarterback Aaron Rodgers will return to the Green Bay Packers.

Each of the last two offseasons ended with Rodgers back playing for the franchise that drafted him in 2005.

Could this year be different? ESPN's Adam Schefter believes so.

During a segment on Saturday's NFL Countdown, Schefter stated that "a trade is a very realistic scenario" for Rodgers.

"Both sides are very aware that a trade is a very realistic scenario this offseason for Rodgers," Schefter said. "The Packers are expected to move on from certain players, which Aaron Rodgers probably will not like. The issue here will be the $110 million left on his contract and which team could afford it. But there is a real possibility that at some point this offseason Aaron Rodgers is going to be traded."

Schefter's report is significant because it was previously believed that Rodgers would either retire or play for the Packers in 2023. General manager Brian Gutekunst stated last week that the team wants Rodgers back.

However, it seems that, if Rodgers does demand a trade, the Packers are open to moving on. The franchise has a former first-round draft pick in Jordan Love waiting to take over behind center.

As noted by Schefter, the sticking point might actually be finding another team that would be willing to pay the $110 million remaining on Rodgers' contract over the next two seasons. Rodgers, 39, signed a new three-year, $150 million deal with the Packers prior to the 2022 season.

While that's a lot of money, enough teams around the league are desperate for a quarterback that someone would likely be willing to pay the four-time NFL MVP.

Most of the NFL fans reacting to Schefter's report seem to believe a trade is realistic.

"An Aaron Rodgers trade is a 'very realistic scenario,'" one fan wrote on Twitter. "Not going to lie it feels more and more like it's the inevitable outcome."

"Surely Schefter isn't hyping up a Rodgers trade just for him to end up back in GB like the last four years," said another.

"It's time for the Packers to move on from Rodgers," wrote a third.

After two consecutive seasons as the MVP, Rodgers struggled this year. His completion percentage, yards per attempt and touchdown numbers all dipped while he threw 12 interceptions after throwing just nine combined during the past two seasons. The Packers finished the season 8-9, missing the playoffs.

Rodgers said earlier this week that he's not yet ready to make a decision about whether or not he will return for a 19th NFL season in 2023.

It's starting to sound like the question is not whether he will play, but where.