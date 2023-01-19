Look: NFL Fans React To Pro Bowl Celebrity Captains

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Everything's falling into place for the forthcoming Pro Bowl, set to be held on Feb. 5th. Fans recently learned about the eccentric competitions to be held leading up to the Pro Bowl, and now we know which celebrities will serve as captains for the game.

The NFL today announced comedian and actor Pete Davidson would lead the NFC along with Eli Manning, while rapper Snoop Dogg and Peyton Manning would coach the AFC.

While it's fair to assume the Manning brothers will have just slightly more input on play-calling than Davidson or Snoop Dogg, the celebs will likely be mic'd up so fans can enjoy their antics.

The presence of celebrity captains continues the trend of the Pro Bowl becoming a fan-friendly exhibition hinging on entertainment, as opposed to a grueling full-contact football game.

While Davidson received a mixed reception upon being announced as captain, fans seemed fully on board with Snoop Dogg's involvement.

"Definitely cheering on the AFC with Peyton & Snoop 😂 This is hilarious lol," one fan replied.

"Big Pete Davidson fan but Snoop's a gamer - he's gonna run his real life Madden team and go crazy out there," said Trent Moore.

The event may not appeal to football purists, but those purely interested in the entertainment side of the game will want to tune in.