Look: NFL Fans Stunned By Joseph Ossai's Decision

Joseph Ossai just cost the Cincinnati Bengals a trip to the Super Bowl.

Ossai hit Patrick Mahomes egregiously late out of bounds during Mahomes' scamper for a first down.

The penalty, which occurred with under 10 seconds left in the fourth quarter, pushed Kansas City into field goal range. A play later, the Chiefs kicked the game-winning field goal.

Ossai's penalty is one of the most shocking things we've seen in playoff history. Just a truly awful decision.

"A POTENTIALLY SEASON-ENDING, AFC TITLE-DECIDING LATE HIT, JOSEPH OSSAI WHAT ARE YOU DOING," said Christian D'Andrea.

"That video of Joseph Ossai sobbing on the sideline will stick with me as much as anything I saw today. Every single person makes a mistake every single day. Can you imagine that one being yours," said Kevin Seifert.

"I feel so bad for Joseph Ossai. He’s played an unbelievable game, but goes a little too hard and absolutely everything goes wrong," said Shehan Jeyarajah.

"Take it easy on Joseph Ossai. I understand the frustration but the guy fought his ass off tonight," Blake Jewell said.

Hang in there, Joseph.

The Chiefs, meanwhile, are heading to the Super Bowl where they'll battle the Eagles.