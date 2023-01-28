Look: NFL Head Coach Tweets Message Of Support For Steve Wilks

In the days since the Carolina Panthers hired former Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich to the same position, many around the NFL have expressed sympathy for Steve Wilks.

Wilks took over as the Panthers' interim coach when the team fired Matt Rhule five games into the season. He led the team to a 6-6 record in its final 12 games after a 1-4 start — despite it trading away star running back Christian McCaffrey.

As a result, many believed Wilks deserved to take over the head coaching role full time. His lawyers even tweeted a scathing statement at the Panthers Thursday, in which they said Wilks' treatment illustrated a race problem in the NFL.

At least one prominent coach has Wilks' back.

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera took to Twitter Saturday morning to issue support for Wilks. Rivera wrote that Wilks has shown he has what it takes to lead an NFL franchise.

"Steve it has always been an honor to work with u," Rivera tweeted. "You have shown u have what it takes to be an NFL HC. I look forward to the day u are given the opportunity again!"

It's no surprise that Rivera would defend Wilks. Rivera was instrumental in giving Wilks the opportunity to rise up the coaching ranks.

After the two overlapped on the Chicago Bears coaching staff in 2006, Rivera hired Wilks to coach the defensive backs for the San Diego Chargers when he was the team's defensive coordinator. After he became the head coach of the Panthers in 2011, he again hired Wilks to coach in the secondary, eventually promoting him to assistant head coach in 2015 and defensive coordinator in 2017.

Being passed over for the Panthers' job isn't the first time Wilks has taken issue with not getting a fair shot at a head coaching job. He was fired after one season coaching the Arizona Cardinals in 2018, during which the team went 3-13. As a result, he joined Brian Flores' landmark lawsuit against the NFL accusing the league of racial discrimination in its head coach hiring practices.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported earlier this week that Wilks is expected to coach again in 2023, and he should have plenty of teams willing to hire him.

He'll have to wait at least one more year, though, for another shot at a head job.