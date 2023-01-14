Look: NFL Insider Names Two Potential Quarterback Options For 49ers Next Season

The San Francisco 49ers have a difficult decision to make this offseason.

When, or if, the team is eliminated from the postseason, San Francisco will need to start evaluating which quarterback will be the team's starter in 2023.

Will it be Brock Purdy, the quarterback who led the 49ers to five wins in his five starts to end the regular season?

Or, will the San Francisco franchise turn back to Trey Lance? Lance was injured early in his 2022 campaign, but the 49ers invested significant capital to select him third overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Outside of Lance and Purdy, there's always free agency or the trade market. San Francisco could decide, though unlikely, to retain Jimmy Garoppolo or make a run at a name like former Raiders' quarterback, Derek Carr.

Appearing on NFL Gameday this Saturday, Ian Rapoport shared what he believed to be the most likely options for the 49ers in the offseason.

Take a look.

Rapoport started his commentary by claiming that there's a good chance Purdy remains in the starting quarterback mix next season.

"One of those options, a pretty strong one I would say, is just to have Brock Purdy as your starting quarterback next year. Literally do nothing, let Jimmy Garoppolo go to free agency, which I would say is probably more likely anyway, just roll with Brock Purdy," Rapoport said.

The NFL insider then shared how retaining Purdy might impact the other young quarterback on the roster, Trey Lance.

"Have Trey Lance stay there, he's not going anywhere, and then those two [Purdy and Lance] compete in training camp [for the starting quarterback job]," explained Rapoport.

Option number two, per Rapoport, would involve San Francisco making a run at impending free agent quarterback, Tom Brady.

"Another option is door number two, which would be, potentially, Tom Brady. Of course, Brady is with the Bucs now. He's a free agent after this year, still hasn't decided if he is going to play, I'd say there's at least a decent chance of that. We know he has an affinity for his former hometown, we know he has an affinity for the 49ers," the NFL insider said.

Brady and the Bucs will be squaring off with the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night in the Wild Card round.

The 49ers, similarly, will be clashing with fellow NFC West rival Seattle this afternoon in a Wild Card duel of their own.

Expect more information on the San Francisco quarterback situation when, or if, the 'Niners are eliminated from the postseason.