Look: NFL Insider Suggests CJ Stroud Struggled With His Decision

After several days filled with rumors and speculation, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud officially declared for the 2023 NFL Draft this Monday morning.

The two-time Heisman finalist took to social media to share his decision. Stroud announced his next step in a heartfelt statement addressed to 'Buckeye Nation.'

Whispers about Stroud returning to Ohio State have grown in recent weeks, and they've become even louder because he waited until the last possible day to declare for the draft.

With Stroud projected to be a near-surefire top-10 pick, many thought the rumors about him returning to the Buckeyes were related to NIL.

According to one NFL insider this Monday, Stroud's difficult decision wavered on something completely different.

Ian Rapoport suggests that Stroud "strongly considered returning" because of how he felt about Ohio State and his Buckeye teammates.

In his statement today, Stroud claimed that, "the process has been difficult, and the decision, one of the hardest I've ever had to make."

He thanked everyone from his family to his coaches, teammates to academic advisors and concluded his announcement with the words, "This ain't goodbye... Buckeye for life!"

Stroud will certainly go down as one of the best Buckeye quarterbacks in school history.

The back-to-back Heisman finalist burst onto the scene in 2021, completing 71.9 percent of his passing attempts and throwing 44 touchdowns against six interceptions. He finished fourth in Heisman voting that season whilst leading the Buckeyes to a Rose Bowl win over Utah.

Stroud then entered this season with extremely lofty expectations. While his numbers took a slight dip from the year before, Stroud still managed to complete 66.3 percent of his passes and tossed 41 touchdowns compared to six picks.

Expect to see Stroud selected early in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft.