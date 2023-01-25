Look: NFL Insider Updates Sean Payton Situation

For months, Sean Payton figured to be the belle of the ball when NFL teams sought to change coaches during the offseason.

But with more than two weeks having passed since the end of the regular season and each of the five teams with coaching vacancies fairly deep into their searches, it's suddenly looking like Payton could find himself without a match.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported on air that, as of Wednesday, he does not believe an NFL team will hire Payton during this cycle. The former New Orleans Saints head coach might not even get a second interview, as he's not yet been invited for one as far as we know.

"When this all started the assumption was as soon as Sean Payton decides where he wants to go, then everyone else will know where they're going to go, and the coaching searches will resume from there," Rapoport said. "It's now reached a different point. If you go through the different places that Sean Payton has interviewed, it does not seem like an interview is coming with any of those places. ... I'm saying that as of right now, it does not seem like there is a place for Sean Payton."

Payton has conducted initial interviews with the Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos and Houston Texans. He's also scheduled to meet with the Arizona Cardinals this week.

If Rapoport's prediction is correct and Payton does not get a coaching job during this offseason, he figures to return to his studio analyst position with Fox.

Payton coached 15 seasons with the Saints and led the franchise to the playoffs nine times, including a victory in Super Bowl XLIV. He retired following the 2021 season but has since made his interest in returning to the sideline clear.

One reason for the hesitancy by teams to hire Payton could be that, since he remains under contract with New Orleans, a team would have to compensate the Saints in order to do so, likely in the form of draft capital.

Information is not always made public during coaching searches, and things can change quickly as a result. But for the moment, at least, it looks more likely than not that Payton will have to wait at least one more season before returning to the NFL.