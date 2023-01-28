Look: NFL Issues Statement About Death Of Tyre Nichols

The NFL has just released a statement regarding the tragic death of Tyre Nichols earlier this month.

Nichols, 29, was stopped by officers on January 7th for what Memphis police described as, "reckless driving." He reportedly ran away from arresting officers following a "confrontation," police said, before a second "confrontation" occurred.

Three days after his arrest, on January 10th, Nichols "succumbed to his injuries," per the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. An official cause of death has not yet been released.

The NFL's official statement regarding the situation can be found here:

"The NFL mounts the tragic and senseless death of Tyre Nichols, and we send our condolences to his loved ones and the Memphis community. We remain deeply committed to combatting the injustices and inequities that plague our society and will continue to work with our social justice parters to support our communities and fight for change," the NFL said in a statement this Saturday.

The NFL isn't the only major sports league to acknowledge Nichols' tragic passing.

Yesterday, the NBA released a statement which read:

"The images of Tyre Nichols’ life needlessly cut short are horrifying. While there have been steps toward accountability in this instance, the NBA family remains committed to partnering with advocates, policymakers and law enforcement to work toward solutions to the issues we continue to face. Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Mr. Nichols, the entire Memphis community and those who are affected by these tragic images and loss."

We send our prayers to Nichols' family during this incredibly difficult time.