Look: NFL Kicker Signs Major Contract Extension On Wednesday

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Seahawks have nailed down their kicker for the foreseeable future.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Seahawks are signing kicker Jason Myers to a lucrative contract extension.

Myers, who was scheduled to become a free agent in March, will receive a new, four-year contract worth $21.1 million.

The contract makes him the league's second-highest paid kicker, behind Baltimore's Justin Tucker.

"Seattle Seahawks gave a new four-year, $21.1 million deal worthy up to $22.6 million with incentives to kicker Jason Myers, whose contract was set to expire in March, per source," Schefter tweeted. "Myers tied to the team through the 2026 season."

Myers just completed his fourth season in Seattle. He was named to the Pro Bowl for the second time in his career after making 34 of 37 field goal attempts — including all six of his kicks from 50 or more yards — and 41 of 42 extra points.

Myers tied for the second-most made field goals in the league in 2022 behind Tucker.

Myers' contract negotiation was likely helped on Monday night when Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher missed four extra point attempts during the team's Wild Card win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Myers isn't the only free agent from the Seahawks' playoff run in 2022 who is expected to be back with the team next season. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported over the weekend that the team plans to re-sign quarterback Geno Smith, who also made the NFC Pro Bowl roster after he took over for Russell Wilson behind center.