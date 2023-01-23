Look: NFL Network Analysts Getting Crushed For Preseason Super Bowl Predictions

© Antranik Tavitian/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

The pool of Super Bowl possibilities has narrowed from 32 teams to four.

Either the Cincinnati Bengals, Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles or San Francisco 49ers will hoist the Vince Lombardi Trophy as Super Bowl LVII champions.

Would you have guessed that in the preseason? Because six NFL Network analysts made Super Bowl predictions, and six of them swore on the Buffalo Bills.

Rich Eisen, Steve Mariucci, Kurt Warner, Michael Irvin, Cynthia Frelund and Rachel Bonnetta all chose the Bills to win it all.

Eisen predicted the Bills would defeat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the championship, Mariucci thought the Bills would beat the 49ers in the final round while Warner and Bonnetta thought the Rams would make back-to-back Super Bowl appearances.

The Bills season came to an end on Saturday, when they lost 27-10 to the Bengals at home in the divisional round.

Besides from San Francisco, no other teams selected to make it to the Super Bowl by NFL Network analysts is still in play. The Cowboys lost to the 49ers in the divisional round on Sunday. he Buccaneers lost in the wild-card round while the Packers and Rams didn't earn a postseason bid.