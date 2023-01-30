Look: 'NFL Rigged' Is Trending On Twitter Following AFC Championship

Is the NFL rigged? Fans on Twitter certainly seem to think so.

The Chiefs just beat the Bengals 23-20 in the AFC Championship Game. Officiating was questionable, at best.

However, fans are convinced there's more to the story.

The NFL world mostly believes the League wanted Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs to play in the Super Bowl over Joe Burrow and the Bengals.

"Sports fans + Twitter," Jimmy Traina wrote.

The NFL isn't rigged.

However, fans have some concrete evidence that officials missed plenty of pivotal calls on Sunday night.

"Huge block in the back missed by NFL rigged refs. Bottom of the screen at the 45. Insane," Chris wrote.

"#NFLrigged are we just going to ignore this obvious holding @NFL ?? I am in shock right now, don't support either team but if I can see it from the tv why can't the ref who's looking right at it," Casey Denniz said.

"Bengals got robbed tonight , worst officiated game i’ve ever seen. The refs missed 3 holds on the kc Oline before making that horrible call to put the chiefs in field goal rang. Disgusted bengals didn’t deserve this. #nflrigged," Drew Woods said.

What's your verdict? Was it just a poorly officiated game or does the NFL have some answering to do?

The Chiefs battle the Eagles in the Super Bowl in two weeks.