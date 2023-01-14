Look: NFL Wild Card Weekend Kicks Off Saturday — Here's The Schedule

One of the best weekends on the NFL calendar starts Saturday.

The league's "Super Wild Card weekend" will feature six games across the next three days. Two of those will be played today.

This marks the second year the NFL has expanded its playoff field to include seven teams from each conference, providing two additional games in the first round of the postseason. Three more contests will be played on Sunday, then the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will wrap up the weekend on Monday Night Football.

Here is a full breakdown of the Saturday's games.

First, the San Francisco 49ers will host the Seattle Seahawks. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. Eastern and the matchup will air on FOX.

The Seahawks capped off their unlikely run to the postseason in dramatic fashion last week, not only beating the Los Angeles Rams in overtime but securing the final spot in the NFC field when the Detroit Lions upset the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football.

However, the team might need an even more unlikely outcome in order to advance. The 49ers, seeded second in the conference, enter this week having won 10 games in a row.

The 49ers largely dominated the Seahawks in the two meetings between the NFC West foes this season. They won 27-7 in San Francisco in Week Two, then 21-13 when the two teams squared off in Seattle in Week 15 in a game that wasn't as close as the score indicated.

The 49ers are currently favored by 9.5 points for Saturday's matchup. One variable to watch could be the weather, as the forecast is calling for heavy rain.

The second matchup of the day will see the Los Angeles Chargers travel to face the Jacksonville Jaguars. The game will be headlined by two starting quarterbacks making their postseason debuts in Trevor Lawrence and Justin Herbert.

The contest will air on NBC, with Al Michaels and Tony Dungy on the call, and kick off at 8:30 Eastern.

It's just the second playoff appearance in the past 15 years for the Jaguars, who finished the season winning six of their final seven games. That included a win-and-in matchup against the Tennessee Titans last Saturday.

The Chargers, meanwhile, are back in the playoffs for the first time since 2018. After winning four games in a row, they ended the regular season with a whimper, losing to the Denver Broncos last week despite playing most of their starters for three quarters of the game. That included wideout Mike Williams, who suffered a back injury that is expected to sideline him for this game.

The Chargers are currently favored by 2.5 points, per DraftKings.