Look: NFL World Accusing ESPN Of Jinxing Tom Brady

Tom Brady © Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN totally just jinxed Tom Brady.

The Buccaneers quarterback drove his team down the length of the field late in the first quarter.

When Brady and the Tampa Bay offense reached the endzone, ESPN showed a graphic saying Brady hasn't thrown an interception in the redzone since 2019.

You guessed it, Brady then threw an interception. Thanks a lot, Joe Buck, Troy Aikman and ESPN's graphics team.

"When ESPN showed that Red Zone INT stat, I thought 'wow that is impressive Tom Brady has never thrown an INT in Red Zone since 2019' But then you knew destiny and the rule of Jinx meant he would throw one," said Matt Jones.

"They ran like 5 graphics about Brady not throwing a redzone pick in forever. Commentator jinx remains undefeated," said Tashan Reed.

"Well I for one certainly didn’t see that Red Zone pick coming after that full court press jinx from the broadcast crew," said Jim Murray.

"Total jinx showing that Tom Brady red zone interception streak graphic," said Bryan Fischer.

"Ultimate Jinx," said Barstool Sports.

No more jinxing, ESPN.