Look: NFL World Bothered By Tony Dungy Controversy

Tony Dungy © Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Tony Dungy may want to take a break from social media.

The Super Bowl-winning NFL head coach, who's now an analyst and color commentator for NBC, published a bothering tweet on Wednesday night.

It's since been deleted, but fans are still bothered by what he had to say.

"That's nothing," he said. "Some school districts are putting litter boxes in the school bathrooms for the students who identify as cats. Very important to address every student's needs."

Dungy's tweet draws reference to a hoax conveyed by some conservatives in the political arena. Some, including Dungy, clearly took the urban myth seriously.

"Interested to see if he acknowledges it at all," said Ben Ross.

"Sports talk radio tomorrow: Did Tony Dungy tweet that schools are adding litter boxes for kids who identify as cats and then delete the tweet so people would stop talking about how awful he was calling Chargers-Jags," said Jimmy Traina.

At some point, Tony Dungy will likely acknowledge his deleted tweet. He needs to, considering it's clear misinformation.