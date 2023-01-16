Look: NFL World Calling For Player Ejection On Sunday Night

Marcus Peters elbows Bengals player on the ground.

The NFL world is demanding that Baltimore Ravens veteran Marcus Peters gets ejected tonight.

The Ravens are currently battling the Bengals in the AFC wild card round.

In the first quarter, Marcus Peters tackled Joe Mixon to the ground. That wasn't the end of it, though.

It appears that Peters elbowed Mixon close to his groin area.

"Marcus Peters punched Mixon on the ground...," one fan wrote.

"Marcus Peters punched Joe Mixon in the stomach after the play but that’s AFC North football," said Ace Boogie.

"Marcus Peters must’ve been a menace in the hallways in high school with cup checks like that," BostonConnr tweeted.

This kind of behavior can't be tolerated in the National Football League.

Marcus Peters is on a short leash tonight.