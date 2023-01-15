Look: NFL World Disappointed With 2 Dolphins Receivers Today

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill © Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Two Miami Dolphins wide receivers are letting the team down in a big way this Sunday afternoon.

Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle are dropping nearly every pass throw their way from third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson.

It's a disappointing development, especially considering how much money the Dolphins are paying Hill and the expectations they have in Waddle.

"The talk after this game will be about Miami having no shot with Skylar Thompson at QB, but his best players are letting him down big time," said Louis Riddick.

"This is so true. #FinsUp nation, alongside many reporters, will be quick to blame the rookie 7th round pick. But Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill have 3 drops already…," said Matthew Posner.

"Who taught Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle how to catch a ball? They use their bodies like it’s middle school," another fan wrote.

The Dolphins currently trail the Bills 17-0 in the first half.

To come back in this one, Hill and Waddle have to be better.