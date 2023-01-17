Look: NFL World Furious With Tom Brady For Dirty Play

Bucs QB Tom Brady © Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Brady watched way too many World Cup matches last year.

The Buccaneers quarterback attempted to slide tackle a Cowboys defender, who was returning a fumble recovery, in the third quarter of Monday night's playoff game.

It's clear as day, and not a good look for the 45-year-old NFL quarterback.

Luckily, Brady's cleats didn't appear to make contact with the Dallas Cowboys player.

"Tom Brady slide tackle," said Men in Blazers. "Studs up. Reckless. Straight Red Card?"

"Brady is the dirtiest player with this slide tackle attempt," one fan wrote.

"Brady just attempted a slide tackle," former NFL offensive lineman Geoff Schwartz tweeted.

"Brady is lucky he didn’t get a red card here for this slide tackle," Bussin' With The Boys wrote.

"Tell me someone saw that slide tackle from behind by @TomBrady??? That’s a straight red for me…," a Twitter user joked.

Someone could have gotten seriously injured if Brady's slide tackle made impact.

