Look: NFL World Furious With Tony Romo For Josh Allen Nickname

Tony Romo © Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

A nickname like "Mr. January" should probably be solely reserved fo. But Tony Romo thinks it belongs to Josh Allen.

Romo gave Allen the nickname during Sunday's playoff game between the Bills and Dolphins. Fans hate it.

A nickname like that should probably be reserved for a player like Patrick Mahomes, who's had much more playoff success during his career.

Maybe this will be the year Allen earns the nickname, but not yet.

"Josh Allen has thrown two INTs since Tony Romo called him Mr. January. Just sayin," said Alicia de Artola Castillo.

"In the first half Romo has called Allen Mr January and the Bills the best team in the NFL…while two teams have the week off with byes," said Bob Fescoe.

"Tony Romo called Josh Allen, Mr. January only to throw 2 picks in the 1st half against the 7th seed Dolphins w/ their 3rd string QB," one fan wrote.

Let's save the Mr. January nickname for someone more deserve, because so far Josh Allen isn't there just yet.