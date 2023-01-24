Look: NFL World Is Debating The 49ers' 'Dirty Tackle'

With just under two minutes left in the first half of Cowboys-49ers last night and with the game tied at six, Dallas running back Tony Pollard left the contest with a leg injury and did not return.

According to several reports, Pollard suffered a high ankle sprain and broken left fibula as a result of this play.

While at first glance this tackle might not look like anything special, after taking some time after the game to review it, some members of the football community are debating whether it was 'dirty'.

Sports media personality George Wrighster III proposed that exact question on twitter this Monday afternoon.

"I’ve been contemplating whether this is a dirty tackle or not. On one hand it feels like the new tackling trend like when horse collars got popular. I don’t think the intention here is to injure but it gets the legs for a sure tackle. Thoughts?" he tweeted.

While he didn't cite any specific examples or data, Wrighster claimed that this "type of tackle" has led to a rise in similar injuries to the one Pollard suffered on Sunday.

What is the NFL world saying about yesterday's so-called 'dirty' tackle?

Most fans seem to believe it was clean and simply a bang-bang play.

"Love you George but if you cannot tell if that is a dirty tackle or not, not sure how to help. (Note: It’s not dirty). Side question: What does he do, try and push him over and hope he falls down and not too much forward?" one fan wrote.

Former NFL player Jordan Reffert appears to be in agreement, tweeting "Not even slightly dirty."

One fan even brought up this proposal.

While Pollard's injury was certainly unfortunate, it's difficult to say it was the result of a purposefully dangerous tackle.