Look: NFL World Is Furious With Playoff Schedule

Dallas Cowboys helmet © Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The architect of this year's NFL Playoff schedule should probably be relieved of his job, effective immediately.

Tonight, the wild card round wraps up with the Cowboys-Buccaneers game. The winner will move on to play the San Francisco 49ers.

So what's the problem? The Niners played two full days ago. That means they have two days of extra rest and will have seven full days between their wild card and divisional round games.

The Cowboys-Bucs winner gets just five full days between playoff games and has to go on the road this weekend. Brutal.

"It doesn't seem entirely fair that the winner of the Cowboys/Bucs, who play on Monday Night, will go against the #49ers who played early on Saturday and gained 2+ extra days rest with more time to prepare. It's a competitive disadvantage. This is the playoffs, not regular season," said Dov Kleiman.

The 49ers already have home-field advantage and now they get two days of extra rest - that doesn't seem very fair (and this is coming from a Niners fan).

"The issue is the Monday game itself, which is dumb," a Twitter user replied.

With that being said, San Francisco earned that No. 2 seed in the NFC. Maybe the advantages are fair, after all.

"hear me out- maybe those teams should have won more games then?????" one fan wrote.

From a fan perspective, playoff Monday Night Football is incredible.

But for the Cowboys-Bucs winner it's a pretty massive disadvantage. The 49ers certainly won't be complaining.