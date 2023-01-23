Look: NFL World Is Ripping Dallas Cowboys For Postgame Tweet

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott © Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The Cowboys don't appear too happy with franchise quarterback Dak Prescott.

The veteran Prescot threw two interceptions in the Cowboys' 19-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night.

In the Cowboys' postgame recap tweet, they highlighted Prescott's turnovers and seemed to indicate they would have won the game if it weren't for him.

"Dak Prescott gave away the ball twice in the narrow loss to the 49ers, in a matchup the Cowboys had a chance to win if they didn’t again generate self-inflicted wounds," the team's tweet reads.

Yikes. You don't see a team be so brutally honest about a player's performance like this.

"From the official team account … ouch," one fan wrote.

"Damn who’s in charge of the social media account? Jerry Jones," one Twitter user joked.

"If dak threw 0 picks this game, the game would have been cowboys on top. Our defense shows it. Both picks lead to 2 FGs," a Twitter user said.

The Cowboys are going to have a long offseason after yet another short postseason trip.