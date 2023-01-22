Look: NFL World Is Stunned By The Bills' Performance

© Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffalo Bills opened up as six-point favorites over the Cincinnati Bengals in their divisional round matchup on Sunday.

Through the first 18 minutes of the game, that number has changed. After the Bengals' 14-0 start, which the Bills have now narrowed to 17-7, the spread leans in the favor of Cincinnati by __ points, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

"If I were a Buffalo Bill I would simply cover a single Cincinnati Bengal," one fan said.

After the Bengals 14-0 start, they had 10 first downs and four rushing first downs to the Bills' zero and zero. Through the first half, the Bengals had 18 first down compared to the Bills' eight.

The Bengals have also gained 275 total offensive yards to the Bills' 135. Against the Baltimore Ravens in the Wild Card Round, the Bengals scored 234 total yards.

"The Bills running the ball when every wide receiver is open in this snow is quite the choice," Barstool's Big Cat said.

The Bengals' defensive line and receiver core were both having their way with the Bills' offensive line and secondary.

"Bad eye discipline from the #Bills defense leading to another wide open TD. Bengals offense just walking up and down the field," a local New York sports reporter said.

"The Bills can't do anything on defense. Guys are running wide open," a FanSided NFL reporter said.