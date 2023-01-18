Look: NFL World Reacts To 49ers Draft Picks Announcement

© Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Earlier this Tuesday afternoon, former 49ers' director of pro personnel Ran Carthon was hired by the Tennessee Titans as team's newest general manager.

Due to the NFL's recently-implemented minority-hiring incentive program, San Francisco will be awarded compensatory draft picks as a result of today's move.

More specifically, the 49ers will gain an additional compensatory third-round pick in each of the next two drafts.

The 49ers now have three third-round compensatory picks in the 2023 NFL Draft. According to the Athletic's David Lombardi, each of the three can be traced back to separate decisions by the San Francisco franchise.

One came from the moves that saw former assistant coach Robert Saleh and executive Martin Mayhew leave for their respective journeys with the Jets and Commanders. The second was awarded after former 49ers' offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel joined the Dolphins.

San Francisco's latest 2023 third-round compensatory pick was earned following Ran Carthon's hire in Tennessee this Tuesday afternoon.

Here's what the NFL world is saying about the 49ers' war chest of compensatory draft picks.

Here's an updated list of 49ers' picks in the 2023 NFL Draft.