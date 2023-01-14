Look: NFL World Reacts to 49ers' Field For Playoff Game

The Bay Area has received an unusual amount of rain this week. That's supposed to continue Saturday, as the San Francisco 49ers host the Seattle Seahawks in the first game of the NFL postseason.

The wet weather has led to some concerns about how the grass field in the 49ers' Levi's Stadium will hold up for the matchup.

A little more than an hour before game time, it sounds like the playing surface shouldn't be a problem.

Ian Furness of Fox 13 in Seattle ventured onto the field prior to the 1:30 p.m. kickoff and reported that it seems to be in excellent shape.

"Hell of a job by @LevisStadium grounds crew," Furness tweeted. "The field is firm and dry for now. Asked a couple guys who have tested it and said it's in great condition. Could change for sure but right now field not an issue."

Earlier in the week, videos emerged of the grounds crew using industrial-sized fans to blow the grass field dry.

Playing surfaces have been a popular discussion point in the NFL this season, although the debate has mainly centered around the safety of artificial turf fields. Several players have publicly called for the league to play all of its games on natural grass.

But some have taken issue with grass fields, too. That included Seahawks linebacker Bruce Irvin, who tweeted that the field on which the team played the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Munich, Germany was "terrible."

Hopefully the field doesn't impact the outcome of Saturday's game. The 49ers are currently favored by 9.5 points.