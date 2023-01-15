Look: NFL World Reacts To Aaron Donald's Cryptic Announcement

Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Did Aaron Donald just casually announce that he's retiring?

The veteran defensive tackle recently changed his Twitter profile to read: "former NFL D Linemen for the Rams."

Social media sleuths caught on and spread it on Twitter. Shortly thereafter, Donald updated it and took out the "former" part.

But that isn't stopping NFL fans from wondering what Donald is up to.

"On wild-card Sunday, Aaron Donald briefly labeled himself a 'former' Rams D lineman, only to update it shortly after," said Adam Schefter.

"#Rams Aaron Donald's verified social media bio claims he's a former NFL player for the Rams, seems like he has quietly retired," said Dov Kleiman.

"Aaron Donald has updated his bio again. WHAT IS HAPPENING," said PFF.

We have no clue what Aaron Donald is up to.