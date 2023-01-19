Look: NFL World Reacts To Aaron Donald's Decision On His Future

© Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Donald seemingly told the world he will return to the Los Angeles Rams for his 10th season in 2023.

"Tell em C Lo yeah I'm (playing) never said I wasn't," Donald said on Twitter on Wednesday.

He also, after briefly changing his Twitter bio to “former NFL D Linemen for the Rams #99" on Sunday, changed his bio to exclude the word "former."

How do Rams fans feel about Donald's return, you ask? Well:

They're excited, to say the least.

"ONE. LAST. RIDE," one fan said.

"You love to see it, we can’t wait for next season big dawg!! #Rams," another said.



"The GOAT is back," a fan said.

Donald has been voted to the Pro Bowl every year of his career and has been named the NFL's defensive player of the year four times. For four straight seasons, Donald recorded a minimum 12.5 sacks (2018-2021), averaging 14.75 sacks over that span.

With Donald, quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Cooper Kupp also expected to return from injury next season, the Rams have the ability to return to their 2021 form.