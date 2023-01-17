Look: NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers' Announcement Today

Aaron Rodgers and Randall Cobb © Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK

Strap in those seatbelts, NFL fans. Aaron Rodgers is about to take us on the same rollercoaster ride we experienced last offseason.

Rodgers told Pat McAfee this Tuesday afternoon that he's not ready to make a decision on his football future yet.

That means Rodgers is once again considering walking away from the sport.

However, that also means he'd be walking away from the $60 million he'd get by playing in 2023. In other words, he's playing next season.

"I just need some time right now," Rodgers said. "... I'm either all-in or I'm out."

Here we go again with this never-ending Aaron Rodgers soap opera. Buckle up.

"The most memorable comment from @johnelway when he made his retirement announcement and mentioned how conflicted he was. 'I’m either all in, or I’m out,'" Elway said, as recalled by Ed Werder.

"This guy is so dramatic every year," one fan wrote on Twitter.

"Rodgers will do what he wants to do when the time is right to make that announcement. Right now it's too early to be speculating it," one social media user said.

It's highly unlikely we hear anything other than rumors of Aaron Rodgers' decision in the coming months. Tune out all the noise and focus on the facts.

The fact is Rodgers is going to make an insane amount of money to play in 2023. He's not walking away from that.