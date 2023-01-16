Look: NFL World Reacts To Al Michaels' Announcement

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Al Michaels and Tony Dungy teamed up for the first time ever to call Saturday's Jaguars-Chargers wild-card matchup.

For such an animated game, their announcing was anything but.

Despite the days-worth of fan critique, Michaels is standing up for his style.

“Must have gotten a hundred texts from folks who were very happy to see me back on NBC,” Michaels said, via the New York Post. “Read some comments that we didn’t sound excited enough. Internet compost! You know me as well as anyone — no screaming, no yelling, no hollering. It’s TELEVISION! Ellipses and captions are [sufficient] when pictures tell the story.”

But fans weren't buying it.

"It’s not about going “over the top” it’s about being on par with the moment. Which he wasn’t. Not even close," a fan said.

"The always sensitive Al Michaels will of course be sensitive about how bad he was," one person replied.

"It was not a good call, and overall not a great game for Al. He was so fixated on the flag, and not the comeback being completed, Jax story.... Dungy didn't help, no energy," another fan said.

"That call [on Saturday] was a long way from "Do you believe in miracles,'" someone said.

The similar styles which Michaels and Dungy employ made for the ultimate oxymoron: A flat-feeling, third-largest comeback in NFL playoff history.