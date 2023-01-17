Look: NFL World Reacts To Brett Maher's Performance Tonight

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys' first half performance couldn't have gone much better tonight. Whether fans assess the team's defensive or offensive output, it's been all class for Mike McCarthy's squad.

Well, except for one area: The ill-fated extra point attempts from kicker Brett Maher. Incredibly, Maher struck out on all three XPs through two quarters of play.

Maher, who's competed just once previously in the postseason, got roasted on Twitter for his kicking futility.

"No kicker has ever missed three extra points in a playoff game in NFL history before today. Brett Maher has missed three in the first half," ESPN's Bill Barnwell tweeted.

The Manning brothers also had a priceless reaction to Maher's third missed extra point attempt on their ESPN broadcast.

"Oh my gosh...I've never seen anything like this," Eli said as his older brother Peyton merely walked off screen.

Meanwhile, it wasn't lost on viewers that Dak Prescott was visibly livid on the sidelines following Maher's third missed kick.

Frustration had to have boiled over for Dak, who passed for 189 yards and a pair of touchdowns only for Maher to essentially take a field goal off the scoreboard for Dallas.