Look: NFL World Reacts To Buccaneers' Roster Announcement

Ryan Jensen will take the turf in the nick of time.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers activated their starting center off of the injured reserve on Monday, hours before their wild-card matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. Jensen suffered a knee injury early in training camp and has been on the injured reserve since Sept. 1.

Jensen reportedly returned to practice on Dec. 28 and received plenty of first-team practice reps last week. On Friday, he was officially cleared for contact.

Jensen's return seems to have left him speechless, but he'll still show you how he feels.

Fans, however, can't keep their cool.

"I’ve never been so excited about a center playing before!!!" one person said.

"Let's GOOOOO!!" another wrote.

"Best way to start your day is to wake up and this is the first thing you see," a fan said.

"LETS GOOOO!!!! BIG RED IS BACK!!!!" one fan said.

Jensen's return is a big boost for the Buccaneers offensive line that has struggled without its veteran center. Tampa Bay averaged a league-low 76.9 rushing yards per game in 2022, and Jensen's presence should make an immediate impact on the team's run game.

"Super Bowl here we come!" one fan said.

Jensen enters the lineup at a critical time for the Buccaneers, who are dealing with injuries to center Robert Hainsey — who filled Jensen's spot in the lineup this season — and guard Nick Leverett. Hainsey is questionable and Leverett is doubtful for Monday's game.

Insert "*tears of joy*" here.