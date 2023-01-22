Look: NFL World Reacts To Damar Hamlin's Decision

Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Today's divisional round matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals brings back painful memories. When these teams last squared off, Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field. This terrifying moment, and Hamlin's subsequent recovery, gripped the nation.

But today- in a testament to how much progress Hamlin has made in 20 days- the beloved 24-year-old was able to physically visit the his teammates in the Bills' locker room. CBS Sports' Tracy Wolfson had the scoop.

Hamlin's recovery has been nothing short of incredible. In the span of three weeks, the young man went from being intubated and in critical condition to now fully lucid and able to walk and talk on his own power. The treatment he received on the field from the Bills' medical staff and at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center will be praised for years to come.

Wisely, Hamlin is still taking his recovery day-by-day. He is not expected to walk onto the field during today's divisional round game, ESPN's Dianna Russini reported.

Members of the Bills had to have been overcome with emotion to physically see Hamlin after only being able to FaceTime with him to this point.

Buffalo's social media team was able to capture the moment Hamlin arrived at the team's locker room.