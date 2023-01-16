Look: NFL World Reacts To Dan Orlovsky's Announcement

ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky ESPN's Get Up

ESPN's Dan Orlovsky spent much of the NFL season criticizing one of the current playoff quarterbacks: Daniel Jones.

However, Jones has surpassed all expectations ever since. On Sunday afternoon, the Giants upset the Vikings to advance to the divisional round.

Jones finished with 301 yards passing and two touchdowns and 78 yards rushing in the 31-24 upset.

Orlovksy announced on Twitter this Monday that he's apologizing for criticizing Jones all year. He was wrong.

"Credit where it’s due Apologies where needed He’s becoming a player you win because of," Orlovsky said.

You don't see sports media members apologize for being wrong too often. Good job, Dan.

"Dan, you're in good company; meaning, like half NYG fans are doing the same apology tour... And I'm one of them. Very happy I got this one wrong. Love the work homie," one fan wrote.

"Dan thank you for being a genuine actual good analyst and that's not shade to anyone else. Keep up the great work man," a Twitter user said.

"Biggest difference is not turning the ball over. Daboll has done a phenomenal job with him designing the offense around his strengths," one fan analyzed.

"People forget that Josh Allen took a ton of criticism early in his career before he made the leap to the next level. Maybe DJ has what it takes….," a fan commented.

Daniel Jones can keep surprising the NFL world this Saturday night when the Giants battle the Eagles in Philly. The winner advances to the NFC Championship.