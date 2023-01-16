Look: NFL World Reacts To Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa Announcement

Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa © Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Dolphins appear to have made a final decision on Tua Tagovailoa for the 2023 season.

Tagovailoa's injury history and inconsistency throughout his NFL career has led to speculation about his future in Miami.

Many have speculated the Dolphins could look to explore other quarterback options this offseason.

However, it appears that the Dolphins are sticking with the Alabama product.

"Tua Tagovailoa is our starting quarterback," Dolphins GM Chris Grier said on Monday. "I don't know if I can say that anymore clearly."

A significant announcement and vote of confidence in Tua Tagovailoa.

Let's take a look at what the NFL world is saying about the Dolphins' announcement.

"And this will be the last time this will be discussed. I'm sure no one is going to question who's the starting QB is anyone," one fan wrote.

"For at least 9 games a year," a fan speculated.

"I would not doubt for a second the NFL told Miami that Brady was off limits for them," a social media user said.

"Tua has suffered 3 concussions already and he’s only 24. I fear for his quality of life in his 30’s. I legitimately think he should consider retiring from the game. It’s simply not worth permanent, irreversible brain damage," one worried fan wrote.

Tua Tagovailoa's health is of the upmost importance. That's the biggest question mark surrounding his football career.

But it sounds like, for now, that the Dolphins aren't worried about Tagovailoa's future.