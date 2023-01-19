Look: NFL World Reacts To ESPN's Cowboys-Bucs Announcement

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Monday night's wild-card showdown between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys ended in somewhat anticlimactic fashion.

Yes, the game featured the defining performance of Dak Prescott's career. But Dallas got off to a hot start and Tom Brady was never able to get the Bucs out of neutral, leading to a one-sided beatdown.

The uneven nature of the game wasn't represented in its viewership numbers, however. As ESPN's PR team tweeted out, the game received a record-breaking audience.

The Twitter account posted a graphic boasting 31.2 million viewers based on Nielsen reporting. This figure represented Disney's largest audience since Super Bowl XL and was the second-most viewed game in company history when excluding Super Bowl.

So, safe to say this game was a massive success for ESPN/Disney. Reactions from Twitter users poured in following this update.

"Just imagine the ratings if it had been a close game!", tweeted one user.

Cowboys fans commonly thought most fans tuned in for schadenfreude purposes.

"10% Cowboys Nation, 90% prayin' on our downfall," joked one user.

For those curious about the locations comprising these record numbers, Front Office Sports provided the particulars. Interestingly, Tampa Bay ranked behind Dallas, San Antonio, Kansas City, and Austin among the game's top five markets.