Look: NFL World Reacts To Jimmy Johnson's Criticism Of Tony Romo

Jimmy Johnson was the head football coach of the Dallas Cowboys from 1989-1993.

Armed with future Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman, Johnson led Dallas to two consecutive Super Bowl victories in 1992 and 1993.

Now a Fox Sports football analyst, Johnson still appears to follow the Cowboys, however, he's not afraid to make his voice heard about the team's occasional dysfunction.

Following Dallas' divisional round loss to San Francisco last Sunday, Johnson used one word to describe the Cowboys' unusual final play of regulation.

"Dumb....." said Johnson, referring to this play.

One day later, this Tuesday, Johnson is once again chiming in to settle a Cowboys-related debate.

In response to a tweet comparing current Cowboys' quarterback Dak Prescott and former Dallas signal caller Tony Romo, Johnson replied by saying, "Romo may have had more big plays but more interceptions."

Johnson appears to have taken his stance on the topic, but what is the NFL world saying about his subtle critique of Tony Romo this Tuesday?

Some Cowboys' fans have come to the now-CBS commentator's defense.

"Prime Romo with Cowboys rosters last 2 seasons def gets you to the NFC title game and maybe Superbowl," Manny writes.

Another Twitter user, Troy, appears to agree with Manny's take.

"think Dak has had substantially better teams than Romo did, much better OL, RB, and Defense," he said.

"Luv ya Jimmy, but that’s not even close to true in the postseason. Romo had 8 TDs to 2 picks (4:1 TD:INT ratio). Prescott has 11 TDs and 5 INTs. Those picks killed Dallas & wasted a great defensive performance. Romo would likely have led Dallas to more than 12 points vs SF," another Cowboys' fan said.