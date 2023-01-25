Look: NFL World Reacts To Josh Allen's Damar Hamlin Announcement

In a true sign of the times, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen today addressed conspiracy theories involving teammate Damar Hamlin.

On the program Kyle Brandt's Basement, host Kyle Brandt asked Allen about conspiracies alleging Hamlin wasn't physically present for the Bills' divisional round game.

Hamlin, as the conspiracy put forth, used a body double who was disguised under layers of clothing and sunglasses.

Allen gave the sort of answer that the theory deserved.

"Yeah, that's stupid."

Allen continued, shedding light on Hamlin's presence at the game. When asked about Hamlin's outfit, the Bills' quarterback said "One: That's Damar's swag. He likes wearing that. Two: He was in the locker room with us pre-game. So, yes, that was Damar."

Allen wrapped up his thoughts on the matter, saying "That's the Damar Hamlin, that's our guy, that's our brother. He was with us pre-game, post-game, he was up in the suite...so, people need to stop."

In a pre-internet era, conspiracies such as the ones detailed above would likely have gone un-acknowledged by figures like Josh Allen. But with "tinfoil hat" theories, as Brandt described this one, these conspiracies go viral and athletes are made to address them.

Fortunately, Allen handled the question with class and a touch of humor. Ultimately, his parting message was a salient one: People need to stop giving light to harmful theories about Hamlin.