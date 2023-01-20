Look: NFL World Reacts To Latest Coordinator Firing

© Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Vikings joined the fast-spinning coaching carousel on Thursday, firing defensive coordinator Ed Donatell.

"Today I informed Ed Donatell we will be going in a different direction at defensive coordinator in 2023," head coach Kevin O'Connell said. "While this was a difficult decision because of the tremendous respect I have for Ed as a person and coach, I believe it is the right move for the future of our football team."

Fans seemed to agree with the decision.

"Great move, he truly was terrible," one wrote on Twitter.

"This move had to be made. Next move should be firing 90% of the defensive players," another fan said.

"Nothing personal against Ed as I’m sure he’s a great person, but i think I speak for all of us Vikings fans when I say…FINALLY!!!!!" a third said.

Donatell's unit tied for third-to-last in scoring and ranked second-to-last in total defense this season. The Vikings went one-and-out in the Wild Card Round, giving up 31 points to the New York Giants.

"Daniel Jones getting people fired lol," one fan said.

Now, Donatell is out with the Vikings less than one year after being hired.

"Good start to the off season. But A LOT more needs to be done to get this defense going in the right direction," a fan said.