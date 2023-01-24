Look: NFL World Reacts To Mike McCarthy's Postgame Behavior

Mike McCarthy's coaching of the 12-5 Cowboys was largely praised this season, with some tabbing Dallas as a contender to win their first Super Bowl since 1995.

Those hopes came crashing down last night, as Dak Prescott put up the sort of performance that even drew criticism from the Cowboys' social media account.

It was an unceremonious ending to a successful season, and McCarthy showed his frustration by forcefully moving cameraman Noah Bullard out of his way.

Though Bullard handled the situation gracefully, mentioning that the coach would later apologize to him, many found the moment off-putting.

Twitter user Mark L. Cowden was one of many scrutinizing McCarthy's behavior.

"The only reason any of these people get paid is because this stuff is on TV," he argued. "Well, that requires TV cameras and TV camera operators. He’s treating a fellow 'employee' as if you're paparazzi. No excuse."

Matt Veasey also spoke out against McCarthy's actions.

"This camera person has clearly already filmed McCarthy right up to that point. All the coach does is make himself look like a sore loser."

McCarthy made amends for this crude gesture, and Bullard appears to have moved on from the incident, so fortunately all's well that ended well in this case. McCarthy will have an entire offseason to forget last night's divisional game and move forward.