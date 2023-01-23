Look: NFL World Reacts To Monday's Aaron Rodgers News

© Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

A few days ago, football fans were shocked to hear NFL insider Adam Schefter claim that a "trade is a very realistic scenario" for Packers' quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Now, just two days later, another league insider is corroborating Schefter's Saturday report.

During an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show this morning, Ian Rapoport announced that if Green Bay received the right proposal, trading Rodgers isn't out of the question.

"If [the Packers] got the right package, I think they could do a deal," Rapoport said on Monday.

Rapoport then went into detail on how much it might cost another team to make a run at the Green Bay quarterback.

"You're giving up a first rounder for him, I'm sure, probably more, and paying $60 million, which would be, by far, the highest paid quarterback. Could do it, but that's an astronomical amount," the NFL insider shared.

What does the football community think about Monday's Aaron Rodgers news?

This Rodgers-supporting Packers fan clearly didn't enjoy today's update.

Others are already predicting the quarterback to land with another team that wears the color green.

Some seemingly can't wait for Aaron Rodgers' next appearance on the Pat McAfee Show.