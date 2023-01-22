Look: NFL World Reacts To Sunday's 'Snow Game'

© Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals meet in a rematch of their canceled Jan. 2 game — which was called off after Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on the field — in the divisional round on Sunday.

The game will be played in the snow.

"Nothing better than a snow game," Jimmy Traina, a Sports Illustrated writer, said.

Orchard Park, where the Bills' Highmark Stadium is located, is expected to receive approximately one to three inches of snow beginning around 1 p.m. ET and lasting until about 6 p.m.

"Bengals vs Bills snow game has instant classic written all over it," one fan said.

Sunday's temperature is predicted to remain in the mid-30s throughout the entire game.

"It doesn’t get better than a playoff snow game," BetMGM's twitter account said.

Unsurprisingly, people love a good snow game, especially if they're watching from the comfort of their own home.

"Nothing like a snow game in buffalo to remind u how lucky you are to watch nfl playoff on tv in comfort on ur warm home," Dick Weiss said.