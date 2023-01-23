Look: NFL World Reacts To The Deebo Samuel, Micah Parsons Drama

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers tasted victory in last night's competitive divisional round matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

It was a low-scoring, tense game, and naturally Cowboys players such as Jayron Kearse were inconsolable after the defeat.

Deebo Samuels of the 49ers, however, was on the other side of the coin. Clearly feeling vindicated after observing trash talk from Micah Parsons of the Cowboys leading up to the game, Deebo posted the caption "Don't Poke The Bear" on Instagram.

Micah saw this and took exception.

Parsons did congratulate Deebo and San Francisco on the victory, but warned the wide receiver not to tag him on social media. Micah also asserted that Deebo played a minimal role in the Niners' victory. Samuel hauled in four catches for 45 total yards.

Deebo's timing was rough, as Parsons was in no mood to congratulate the 49ers after last night. The Cowboys linebacker spoke to the press after the game, giving San Francisco some plaudits but venting frustrations regarding the game's outcome.

"A frustrated Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons said the 49ers defense made more plays than they did," reporter Clarence Hill Jr. tweeted. "But he also added that giving up just one touchdown and getting Deebo and McCaffrey in check should have been enough to win, especially if they don't have the two picks."

Ultimately, Samuel enjoyed the thrill of victory while Parsons had to settle for sour grapes. This storyline will be a fun one to follow next season when the teams clash again.