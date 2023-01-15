Look: NFL World Reacts To The Sean Payton, Chargers Update

Former Saints head coach Sean Payton © Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Will the Chargers make an aggressive push to hire longtime football coach Sean Payton?

ESPN's Adam Schefter doesn't think so, at least not right now.

From what Schefter's hearing, the Chargers aren't looking to fire head coach Brandon Staley, despite the team's embarrassing loss on Saturday night.

"There's been a lot of speculation about Sean Payton in Los Angeles," Schefter said. "It's hard to see this franchise, with its history, being as aggressive as it would need to be to go get Sean Payton."

Schefter adds the Chargers could look to make a change at offensive coordinator, while keeping Brandon Staley in charge of the team.

Let's take a look at what the NFL world is saying about Schefter's report:

"it's kind of funny that the team that's trying to shake a history of absurd playoff losses would sell out for sean payton considering the saints post-SB playoff history," said Steven Ruiz.

"Just as I was saying over & over again after the game.. Common sense," one fan wrote.

"This sounds like I think so but not sure. Payton lives In Manhattan beach , gotta still thinks he’d heavily consider chargers if Staley is fired," another fan speculated.

It doesn't sound like the Chargers are making any bold moves this offseason.