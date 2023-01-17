Look: NFL World Reacts To The Tom Cruise Announcement

Tom Cruise

The stars are out in Tampa Bay this Monday night.

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are hosting the Dallas Cowboys this evening. It's the last game of the NFL's wild card round.

Just moments ago, ESPN's Joe Buck announced Tom Cruise is at the game.

"Tom here to watch Tom," the NFL announced.

"Tom Cruise, Troy Aikman's guy Hulk Hogan and John Daly are in the house. Plenty of jokes to be made there," Awful Announcing wrote.

"Tom Cruise in the house for #MNF," ESPN announced.

"Holy shit Tom Cruise is at this game," said BostonConnr.

"Tom Cruise, Hulk Hogan and John Daly were the three celebrities I would’ve never expected to be at this game But it also makes so much sense And I’m now happy they are there," one fan wrote.

If Tom Cruise is at a football game you know it's a big one.

After all, tonight's playoff bout features America's Team, the Dallas Cowboys, and Tom Brady. It doesn't get much better than that.

Catch the action on ESPN.