Look: NFL World Reacts To Tuesday's Tony Pollard Update

Cowboys' running back Tony Pollard exited Sunday's divisional round game against the 49ers with an apparent leg injury and did not return.

Shortly after the contest, reports confirmed that he'd suffered a high ankle sprain and a broken fibula.

Less than two days since the devastating injuries, Pollard has reportedly undergone surgery and is on the road to recovery. According to ESPN's Todd Archer this Tuesday, Pollard "should be full strength well before training camp."

Pollard, 25, will be an unrestricted free agent this March.

The Cowboys' home run threat out of the backfield finally broke out in a huge way in 2022-23, taking over the starting role from Ezekiel Elliott midway through the year. Pollard notched new career-highs in rushing attempts, yards, and touchdowns this season.

He tied a career best in catches, too, snagging 39 receptions for 371 yards and three receiving touchdowns.

Here's what the football world is saying about Tuesday's Tony Pollard update.

Noted 'fantasy doctor' Jesse Morse said, "Thanks for the update Todd. This is likely a combo repair of his high ankle and fibula fracture, looking like [below]. Depending on details & if any setbacks, he will take 3-6 months. So July is realistic."

