Look: NFL World Reacts To What Aaron Rodgers Said About Joe Burrow

Aaron Rodgers' name has been all over the news this week.

On Saturday, NFL insider Adam Schefter first announced that a "trade is a very realistic scenario" for the Packers' quarterback.

Then, on Monday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport made an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show. During the episode, Rapoport claimed that, "If [the Packers] got the right package, I think they could do a deal."

Today, even more Rodgers-related news is making headlines. The Packers' asking price for Rodgers was reportedly revealed, as well as the notion that Green Bay will not trade him within the NFC.

Rodgers, apparently dissatisfied with the amount of coverage placed on him this past week, joined Pat McAfee for an episode on his podcast earlier this afternoon. At one point in the show, conversations shifted from Rodgers to another NFL quarterback - Joe Burrow.

When asked his opinion on the Bengals' signal caller, Rodgers said this:

"I love watching Joe Burrow and his demeanor is great."

Rodgers explained that while he hasn't talked to Burrow much, he did chat with him after a game between Green Bay and Cincinnati last season.

"I talked to him briefly after we played him last year, so I've never met him outside of that. I like watching him play, I like watching him compete. Obviously, he's a real good player and had a great season," Rodgers said.

Here's what the NFL world is saying about Rodgers' praise of Joe Burrow this Tuesday.

"All my homies love Joe Burrow," one fan wrote.

"Yeah I agree with that so much love for Joe Burrow," said another.

And finally, another member of the football community said, "It's cool to listen to @AaronRodgers12 love of the game. #Legend #MountRushmoreQB."