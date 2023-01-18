Look: NFL World Reacts To What Trevor Lawrence Said About Arrowhead Stadium

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Fresh off an instant classic wild-card victory, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is confident ahead of the divisional round.

So much so that he issued something of a challenge to Kansas City Chiefs fans.

"I can't imagine Arrowhead Stadium will be much louder than Jacksonville last Saturday," Lawrence said.

As could be expected, Chiefs fans didn't take this soundbite well.

"The second Trevor Lawrence said he can't imagine Arrowhead being any louder than it was the other night in Jacksonville I heard a loud roar coming from Kansas City al the way in Columbia, MO. Poor guy has no idea," one fan wrote.

Meanwhile, another Chiefs fan page clapped back in subtle fashion. Arrowheads Abroad tweeted an image of the Arrowhead Stadium jumbotron displaying the message, "Arrowhead is now the loudest stadium in the world."

With this graphic, the page added the caption "For those that need reminded..."

While this comment seemed reckless on the surface, Lawrence may have deliberately wanted Chiefs fans to show up with their A-game.

The former first overall draft pick helped his time overcome a 27-0 deficit in his first ever postseason appearance. With this in mind, perhaps Lawrence thrives when pressure it as its highest.

Jaguars fans are hoping this is the case, as the Chiefs will have a substantial hometown advantage this coming Saturday.