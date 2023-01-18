Look: NFL World Rips Brandon Staley For His Doug Pederson Comment

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Despite his team blowing a 27-point lead during Saturday's playoff loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, it looks like Brandon Staley is going to keep his job as the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers.

But that seems to be doing little to stem the criticism Staley is receiving from fans and talking heads around the NFL.

A fresh wave of that arrived Wednesday, after Staley spoke to the media for the first time since Saturday. One quote, in particular, has been met with mockery from NFL Twitter.

After apparently being asked whether or not he was out-coached by the Jaguars' Doug Pederson, Staley said "that wasn't the case for a half," per Joe Reedy of the AP.

It seems as though Staley was trying to make a point that the Chargers' second-half collapse only looked so bad because the team played well during the first half, so he should get some credit for that.

However, it also comes off like Staley's acknowledging that he was indeed out-coached during the second half. Social media users have had a field day pointing that out.

"Brandon Staley really said STOP THE COUNT after 30 mins," one fan tweeted.

"'We won the game after 28 minutes,' Brandon Staley, probably," another joked.

Several people couldn't believe Staley really said that. One fan tweeted in response, "wait man there's no way this is real."

Others expressed their reactions in the form of memes.

Staley has led the Chargers to winning records in both of his two seasons with the team. The playoff berth this year was the first for the franchise since 2018.

Still, if the reactions of NFL fans are any indication, Staley is going to be coaching on a very warm seat in 2023.